Haydn Maley opened his 2021 college wrestling season for Stanford University on Jan. 28 with a win.
Maley, a redshirt junior for the Cardinal and a former Roseburg High School standout, posted an 8-5 decision over Trevor Tinker of Cal Poly at 197 pounds during their dual meet in San Luis Obispo, California. Stanford won the dual, 21-15.
Last Sunday, Maley dropped a 5-1 decision to Jake Woodley of Oklahoma at 197 in a dual in Little Rock, Arkansas. The Sooners won, 21-12.
Maley wrestled an exhibition match against Little Rock, scoring a 16-0 technical fall against Brooks Sacharczk.
Maley missed most of last season with an injury, finishing 5-2 overall. He qualified for the NCAA Championships at 285 in 2019.
Stanford (4-2) will take on Oregon State and Utah Valley in a double dual on Sunday at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis. The Cardinal face the Beavers at 6 p.m.
The Pac-12 Championships are scheduled Feb. 28 at OSU.
(0) comments
