EUGENE — Zach Holland remained undefeated against Division I competition as he won the javelin with a personal best effort in the Oregon Relays track and field meet on Friday night at Hayward Field.
Holland, an Umpqua Community College student from Glide competing unattached, threw 231 feet, 6 inches, bettering his previous PR of 231-3.
Oregon's Dalton Ramussen, a former Roseburg standout, finished second at 211-4, well off his PR. Liam Christensen of Stanford was third (207-3).
