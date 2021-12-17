It was a special 2021 fall volleyball season for the Linn-Benton Community College Roadrunners, and Shalyn Gray in particular.
The 5-foot-8 freshman outside hitter, a former South Umpqua High School standout, played a leading role as Linn-Benton of Albany won its first Northwest Athletic Conference tournament title in late November at Pierce College in Lakewood, Washington.
The Roadrunners (32-2) defeated Skagit Valley in four sets for the championship, capping a 6-0 record in the tournament.
Linn-Benton, coached by Jayme Frazier, ended the season with a 25-match winning streak. The Roadrunners ran the table in the South Region, going 16-0.
“We knew we were a really good team. We had the confidence we could beat any team, anywhere, and thought we could be NWAC champs,” said Gray, who’s back home in Myrtle Creek for the holidays. “I’ve never experienced a championship before and getting the first one was an amazing feeling.
“Being on a team this good was such a great experience. It’s really going to be hard to find another team like this one.”
It was the 20-year-old Gray’s second season with LBCC, as no college players lost a year of eligibility during last spring’s COVID-shortened season.
“Even during the first week (this fall) you could tell the whole team had great chemistry,” Gray said. “We worked so well together and everybody had a role on the team. We started believing we could get first (in NWACs) when we went 16-0 in league.”
Gray put up the individual numbers on the court and the postseason honors followed for the former three-sport athlete.
She was selected the Baden Player of the Year in the NWAC after being voted the MVP in the South Region. Gray was one of 15 players from around the country at two-year colleges honored as a AVCA first-team All-American.
“It’s really cool to get these honors,” Gray said. “I was just shocked to get (Baden Player of the Year). I wouldn’t have gotten that without my teammates, and my coach (Frazier) made me the player I am right now.”
Gray finished with 287 kills on the season, with a hitting percentage of .287. She had 301 digs, 34 service aces and 22 blocks.
She compiled 68 kills and 61 digs in the NWAC tourney. Gray was the only player in the NWAC to get over 200 kills and 300 digs for the season.
Gray played all six rotations on the floor, showing how valuable she was to the Roadrunners.
“I was there for my team, trying to do my job,” Gray said. “I went wherever the coach put me.”
Gray relished the opportunity to get to play with Sydnie Johnson, a former South Umpqua teammate, at Linn-Benton. Johnson, a sophomore setter, was a second-team All-South Region selection and made the NWAC all-tournament first team.
“I loved playing with Sydnie. What a great year for our last season together,” Gray said. “That was a pretty big advantage for me, because she knew where I like the ball.”
After playing a spring season at LBCC, Gray — who has switched her academic focus to engineering — will move on to a bigger school next year for volleyball. She’s made some visits, but hasn’t picked a college yet.
“I’ll probably make a decision sometime in the winter,” Gray said.
