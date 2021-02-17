STILLWATER, Okla. — Austin Harris was one of three Oklahoma State University wrestlers to win individual titles in the Cowboy Challenge Tournament last Sunday.
Harris, a former Roseburg High School standout, posted a 3-1 decision over teammate Konner Doucet in a tiebreaker in the 285-pound championship match. Harris, who's 8-3 on the season, decisioned Seth Nitzel of Missouri 5-1 in the semifinals.
Among the other champions for the Cowboys was Travis Wittlake (165), a Marshfield High School of Coos Bay product.
Harris, a redshirt junior, is No. 19 in the latest FloWrestling rankings.
