ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Heavyweight Austin Harris is one of nine Oklahoma State University wrestlers competing in the NCAA Championships this weekend.
Harris, a redshirt junior from Roseburg, received an at-large berth for the tournament which begins Thursday and runs through Saturday. Harris, who owns a 9-6 record this season, meets redshirt freshman Cohlton Schultz of Arizona State in the first round.
Marshfield High School product Travis Wittlake, a redshirt sophomore for the Cowboys, received an at-large bid at 165 pounds. Wittlake is 16-1 overall.
Oklahoma State shared the Big 12 Tournament title with Oklahoma on March 7 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
