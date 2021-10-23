EUGENE — The Umpqua Community College women's soccer team handed Lane a 2-0 loss on Saturday in a Northwest Athletic Conference South Region game at LCC.
Jenna Ashbridge scored in the 27th and 48th minutes for the Riverhawks (6-4-1, 6-4-1 South). Goalkeeper Raina Herzog posted the shutout, making four saves.
UCC is scheduled to travel to Vancouver, Washington, Wednesday to face Clark.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.