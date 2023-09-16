Rogue edges Umpqua 1-0 in women's soccer TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Sep 16, 2023 Sep 16, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MEDFORD — The Umpqua Community College women's soccer team lost 1-0 to Rogue in a Northwest Athletic Conference South Region match on Saturday at Lithia & Driveway Fields.Sofia Rodriguez scored the lone goal of the contest in the 89th minute for the Ospreys (2-2-1, 1-1-1 South). Goalkeepers Eve Lynx and Esme Barnes combined on the shutout.Makenna Garcia, Ari Mattox and Audrey Miller had shots on goal for the Riverhawks (0-3, 0-3). Ana Augusto made six saves.UCC is scheduled to host Southwestern Oregon at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Sutherlin High School. Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Local Savings TOP JOBS Street Utility Operator 1 Most Popular Roseburg residents speak out at town hall meeting Rose Villa apartments receive $3.2 million Architect firm moves out of downtown, merges with Tigard firm Death Notices for September 13, 2023 Death Notices for September 12, 2023 Special Sections Football Preview 2023 Visitor Guide 2023 DC Timber 2023 Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News RAC kick-off event Tuesday afternoon L.A. Dodgers 6, Seattle 2 L.A. Dodgers 6, Seattle 2 NL West Division Champions L.A. Dodgers-Seattle Runs
