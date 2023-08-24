College football was on display at Roseburg High School Thursday afternoon.
Fans flocked to Finlay Field for a preseason scrimmage between the Southern Oregon University and George Fox University football teams. The two programs were getting their final tune-ups prior to turning their attention to the start of the regular season.
The NAIA SOU Raiders begin the season on Sept. 2 at College of Idaho. The NCAA Division III GFU Bruins start the schedule on Sept. 2 at home against Howard Payne from Brownwood, Texas.
The scrimmage meant a homecoming for a pair of Roseburg High School class of 2022 graduates. Logan Klopfenstein, a wide receiver, and Silas Kincaid, a defensive lineman, suited up for the Bruins.
“It’s pretty surreal,” Kincaid said. “I heard that this was a possibility earlier this year and I was super stoked. Obviously, I played here in high school, so coming back is pretty exciting.”
The scrimmage went on for a few hours with the teams squaring off in 7-on-7 drills and different scenarios with 11-on-11. Referees were on hand to officiate and give the scrimmage a game-like atmosphere.
Klopfenstein said prior to the scrimmage that the competition will be helpful as the season draws near.
“I think it’s really going to help up prepare for our first game and really give us a great look at a game-time scenario that I think will be very beneficial to us that sometimes you may not be able to get in practice,” he said.
Roseburg head coach Dave Heuberger helped facilitate the exhibition at Finlay Field and felt it was a good opportunity for the current Roseburg football team to see what college football is like up close.
“Our kids see that that’s an option to play in college,” Heuberger said.
He hoped that the opportunity would show his current roster why working in the classroom and the weight room is worth it.
Joey Keeran is the Sports Director for KSKR The Score and the voice of Roseburg sports.
