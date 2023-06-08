Three recent South Umpqua High School female graduates will continue their athletic careers at in-state colleges.
Violet Richardson and Montanah Love have signed with Bushnell University of Eugene for softball, while Grace Johnson is headed to Umpqua Community College for volleyball.
Richardson, a 5-foot-7 pitcher/third baseman, and Love, a 5-2 catcher, were a productive battery combination for the Lancers on the diamond the last three seasons.
Richardson was a three-time All-Far West League selection and received first-team all-state honors as a pitcher in 2022 when the Lancers advanced to the Class 3A semifinals before losing to eventual state champion Burns. South Umpqua finished with a 26-1 overall record.
The Lancers lost to Lakeview in the quarterfinals this season, ending their season at 22-5. Richardson hit .578 with 14 home runs, 58 RBIs and 42 runs scored. In the circle, she went 11-3 with a 1.17 earned run average, striking out 111 and walking 17 in 71 1/3 innings.
Richardson, who carried a 3.88 GPA at S.U., plans to study kinesiology and become an athletic trainer.
"I like a smaller school, where everyone is super close," Richardson said. "The campus is really nice and (Bushnell) has some of the best coaches for pitching. It's super exciting ... I've worked every day since I was 12 to be able to play at the next level."
Love originally signed with Northwest University of Kirkland, Washington, but Northwest dropped its softball program following the 2023 season and she had to find another college.
Love was a two-time first-team all-league pick and was selected first-team all-state as a junior. She hit .406 with seven doubles, 21 RBIs and 20 runs this season.
"It was a little heartbreaking when I heard the news (about Northwest), but I'm really happy for the opportunity," Love said. "I'm familiar with the school and really like the Bushnell girls. It's an added bonus me and Violet get to continue to play together."
Love, who graduated from S.U. with a 4.2 GPA, plans to study psychology.
Bushnell University competes in the NAIA's Cascade Collegiate Conference. The Beacons, guided by Jim Patrick, finished 11-37 overall and went 7-23 in CCC play this season.
The 5-foot-10 Johnson will join a Riverhawks volleyball program after a strong senior season at South Umpqua. A middle blocker, she received honorable mention All-Far West League for the Lancers, who went 8-7 overall and 5-5 in FWL matches.
Some of Johnson's best matches included a 12-kill performance against North Valley, and 10 kills and three aces against Douglas.
"We're excited about adding Grace to our volleyball family," Riverhawks head coach CJ Roberts said. "She embodies everything that we value in our program culture. I've had the opportunity to watch her improve throughout the club season and we're excited for these next two years with her."
Johnson, who had a 3.5 GPA at S.U., plans to study business.
"Volleyball has always been a passion for me," Johnson said. "My dream was to continue to play at the collegiate level. (CJ Roberts) was my club volleyball coach, and I thought she was pretty cool and wanted to play for her (at UCC)."
Among the other recruits for UCC are Kennedy Baylis Hines (Roseburg), Olivia Caddock (Sutherlin), Haley Saunders (Sutherlin), Abby Whipple (North Douglas), McKenzie Carpenter (Henley High of Klamath Falls), Yanah Caspersen (Queen Creek, Arizona), Ashlynn Medlock (Thurston of Springfield), Olivia Blackford (Ogden, Utah) and Kaylee Kabanek (New Braunfels, Texas).
UCC finished 19-15 overall last year, including 8-8 in South Region matches in Roberts' first year as head coach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.