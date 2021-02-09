CORVALLIS — Haydn Maley returned to Oregon over the weekend as a member of the Stanford University wrestling team.
The Cardinal posted a 19-16 decision to Oregon State Sunday afternoon in a Pac-12 dual meet at Gill Coliseum. Each team won five matches, but a first-round pin by Stanford heavyweight Nathan Trexler proved to be the difference.
Maley, a redshirt junior from Roseburg, lost 6-2 to OSU's J.J. Dixon at 197 pounds to drop to 2-2 overall on the season. Stanford (5-3) also wrestled Utah Valley, falling 19-16.
The Beavers (4-5) edged Utah Valley 18-16 in their dual.
OSU is scheduled to host the Pac-12 Championships on Feb. 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.