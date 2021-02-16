CALDWELL, Idaho — Former Umpqua Community College women's basketball teammates Taylor Stricklin and Sienna Riggle were on opposite sides for last Saturday's nonconference game between Eastern Oregon University and College of Idaho.
Stricklin's Mountaineers pulled out a 64-58 victory over Riggle's Yotes.
Stricklin, a Sutherlin High School graduate, finished with seven points, four rebounds and two steals for EOU (1-1). She's a 5-11 senior guard.
Riggle, a 5-10 junior forward out of Stansbury, Utah, came off the bench to contribute nine points and three rebounds, converting all three of her field goal attempts and three free throws.
Riggle has made three starts and averages 2.9 points and 2.3 rebounds per game for College of Idaho (4-12).
In related news, Stricklin was one of 19 Eastern Oregon winter sports athletes selected to the Cascade Collegiate Conference Academic All-Conference team.
To earn recognition, a student-athlete must have a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.2 and be at a sophomore standing or higher. Stricklin is majoring in health and human performance.
