LEWISTON, Idaho — Taylor Stricklin scored 22 points to lead the Eastern Oregon University women's basketball team in its 2021 season opener, but the Mountaineers dropped a 79-61 decision to Lewis-Clark State College on Feb. 4.
Stricklin, a former Sutherlin High School and Umpqua Community College standout, shot 8-for-15 from the field, including six 3-pointers. She added five rebounds and three steals in 32 minutes.
Lewis-Clark State outscored EOU 29-11 in the second quarter to take a 19-point lead at halftime.
The Mountaineers are scheduled to play at College of Idaho at 1 p.m. Saturday. Stricklin will face former UCC teammate Sienna Riggle, who played for the Riverhawks the past two seasons.
