DURANGO, Colo. — Sophomore outside hitter Chay Swenson finished with a career-high 20 kills as the Fort Lewis College volleyball team defeated Chadron State in four sets last Friday in a Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference match.
Scores were 25-21, 17-25, 25-23, 29-27.
Swenson, a 5-foot-11 outside hitter from Roseburg, also had seven digs and four aces in the victory. She had 11 kills, five digs and two blocks in Saturday's four-set loss to Colorado School of Mines.
Swenson is second on the team in kills for the season with 72.
The Skyhawks (2-8, 2-4 conference), an NCAA Division II school, are scheduled to host Colorado Mesa Friday and Westminster College Saturday in RMAC matches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.