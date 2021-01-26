DENVER, Colo. — Chay Swenson made her first start for Fort Lewis College, which opened its 2021 spring season Sunday with a pair of Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference volleyball losses.
The Skyhawks lost 25-19, 25-16, 25-18 to Metropolitan State and dropped a 25-18, 21-25, 25-22, 32-30 decision to Colorado School of Mines.
Swenson, a 5-foot-11 freshman outside hitter from Roseburg, started against Colorado School of Mines and contributed four kills, six digs and two assists. She had two kills and one dig versus Metropolitan State.
Fort Lewis, an NCAA Division II school located in Durango, is scheduled to play at Adams State Thursday.
