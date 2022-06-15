ALBANY — Former Roseburg High School standouts Terry Cornutt and Jim Davidson were among the 2021 class — the inaugural class — that was recently inducted into the Linn-Benton Community College Athletics Hall of Fame.
Cornutt was inducted for his performances in basketball and baseball (1971-72), while Davidson starred in baseball and also excelled in basketball (1972-73) for the Roadrunners. Both were inducted into the Northwest Athletic Conference HOF in 1993.
The rest of LBCC's 2021 class included Dave Bakley (track and field, administration), Arlene Crosman (gymnastics), Donna (Southwick) Karling (gymnastics), Butch Kimpton (basketball), Dick McClain (baseball, administration), Jean (Siefer) Melson (track, basketball), Carol Menken-Schaudt (basketball), Paul Poetsch (basketball) and Debbie (Herrold) Prince (basketball, track).
Cornutt received All-Oregon Community College Athletic Association honors in basketball as a sophomore. He helped the Roadrunners win two OCCAA titles in baseball and became the school's first junior college All-American.
The pitcher was drafted by the San Francisco Giants in the fourth round of the Major League Baseball Draft and was member of the big league club in 1977-78.
Davidson was All-OCCAA in basketball and was an outfielder/pitcher in baseball at LBCC, receiving All-OCCAA and All-America honors. He was drafted by the San Francisco Giants and spent three years in their organization.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.