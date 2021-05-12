COOS BAY — Freshmen Bethany Foster-Barker, Libbey Ketchum and Rainey Lambert helped the Southwestern Oregon Community College swim teams to successful seasons.
Foster-Barker, Ketchum and Lambert are all Roseburg High School graduates.
Foster-Barker and Ketchum achieved All-America honors for the SWOCC women, who finished second behind Indian River State College at the recent NJCAA Swimming & Diving National Championships in Ft. Pierce, Florida.
Foster-Barker was a member of the 800-yard freestyle relay team that finished second with a time of 8:03.48. Also swimming legs for the Lakers were LynDea Turner, Meredith Mandal and Jacqueline Feurtado.
The 400 free relay quartet of Turner, Foster-Barker, Ximena Lucio Calzada and Feurtado was the runner-up in 3:39.15. Foster-Barker was a member of the 200 free relay that finished third (1:42.46).
Individually, Foster-Barker placed seventh in the 1,650 free (19:34.74) and eighth in the 1,000 free (11:47.8).
Ketchum placed fifth in the 1,650 free (19:23.44) and sixth in the 1,000 free (11:37.78).
The SWOCC men finished third in the team standings behind Indian River State and Iowa Central.
Lambert joined William Evans, Alexander Kliewer and Connor Spanos on the 200 free relay that placed sixth (1:30.33). Lambert finished sixth in the 50 backstroke (25.96).
The top four relays and top eight individuals in each event received All-America recognition.
