The Clark and Umpqua Community College women's soccer teams played to a 1-1 draw in the first half on Wednesday afternoon.
But the Penguins of Vancouver, Washington, won the second half — and the match.
League-leading Clark scored three goals in the final half and posted a 4-2 victory in a Northwest Athletic Conference South Region game at Sutherlin High School.
The Penguins (6-0, 6-0 South) got second-half goals from Kelli Huskic in the 55th minute, Sophia Green in the 60th minute and Ada Cifuentes in the 76th minute to remain unbeaten on the season.
Huskic opened the scoring for Clark with a goal in the second minute. Reagan Griffith finished with two assists, while Jamie Jeschke and Kiara Kallie each had one in the win.
Jadyn Vermillion, a former Sutherlin High School standout, scored for the Riverhawks (3-3, 3-3) in the 40th minute off an assist from Jenna Ashbridge.
Holly Rae added a score for UCC in the 83rd minute. Goalkeeper Danielle Christenson made 13 saves for the 'Hawks.
Umpqua will be back in action on Saturday, hosting Chemeketa of Salem at 1 p.m. in a league contest.
