VANCOUVER, Wash. — Unbeaten Clark handed the Umpqua Community College women's soccer team a 2-0 loss on Wednesday in a Northwest Athletic Conference South Region match.
Shalece Easley scored in the eighth minute and Kelli Hustic converted in the 74th minute for the Penguins (12-0-0, 12-0-0 South), who outshot UCC 14-1.
Goalkeeper Raina Herzog made seven saves for the Riverhawks (6-5-1, 6-5-1) in the regular season finale.
