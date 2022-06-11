WINCHESTER — Zach Holland was happy to provide some tips to younger throwers during the Roseburg "Throwsburg" Elite Javelin Clinic on a rainy Saturday at Umpqua Community College.
Holland, who recently concluded his spring track and field season at UCC with a national junior college record performance in the Northwest Athletic Conference meet, was joined at the clinic by former University of Oklahoma and Texas thrower Gabby Kearney.
Holland, 21, is a 2019 graduate of Glide High School and was a Class 2A state champion in the javelin for the Wildcats. Kearney, 25, is a 2015 Roseburg grad and won a pair of 6A state javelin titles for the Indians.
"It was an amazing experience for me to come here and look at the local talent we have here in Douglas County," Holland said. "For some reason, Douglas County gets overlooked with our talent. It was great to come and teach the younger people the way we do things, talk to them and see how they feel. Hopefully next year we can have a better turnout."
Kearney, who lives in Austin, Texas, called it an enjoyable experience.
"It was awesome," she said. "I hadn't thrown in a month (due to an elbow injury). It was fun to see the kids grow in one session."
Holland's ascension in the javelin has been remarkable since he took on the event four years ago at Glide. He was a multi-sport standout for the 'Cats, capturing two 2A/1A state championships in wrestling and capping off his senior year with a 2A state track title in the javelin.
Since throwing 239-10 at the Tucson (Arizona) Elite Throws Classic in May 2021, Holland has improved on his PR by nearly 25 feet to 264-5 — the fifth-best mark in the United States this year.
"It's a game of inches. Hopefully every meet you gain an inch, but it seems you don't," Holland said. "All of a sudden, on the right day, you gain several feet. It's a wonderful event that I love doing.
"Going to those big meets (invitationals), I try to go where it's nice and warm. Just that adrenaline of all the better competition — just seeing all of them, and wanting to beat them and keep improving really helps you do everything right. The adrenaline helps with just being faster, stronger and staying relaxed."
Holland delivered his best throw for the Riverhawks at the NWACs on May 24 at Mt. Hood Community College in Gresham, hurling the spear 264-5 (80.61 meters) on his first attempt. He was named the men's most outstanding field athlete of the meet.
"I hoped to get over 80 meters (262-5) this year, but coming into the end of the season I didn't know," Holland said. "But I was feeling good (at Mt. Hood) and thankful it happened. Right when I released it, it just felt really good. Every javelin thrower knows when they have a good throw."
At 6-foot, 200 pounds, Holland doesn't resemble a conventional thrower.
"That's what a lot of people tell me," Holland said. "Not everyone looks the same. I work on flexibility and my key is speed. The power and full range of motion has done well for me and allowed me go keep going further."
Holland credited UCC javelin coach Jim Feeney for much of his success.
"He's done a lot," Holland said. "He's been working with me since I've been at UCC and that's where I've gained my most improvement. The things he's been teaching me — we try a lot of things and you've got to pick what feels right for you and ride with it."
Holland will compete in the USATF Outdoor Championships, which will be held June 23-26 at Hayward Field. He's looking to meet the automatic qualification standard of 85 meters (278-10) for the World Championships, which are scheduled for July 15-24 at Hayward.
"That would be amazing to get there (to the worlds)," Holland said.
Holland has received some Division I track offers, but plans on returning to UCC in the fall and obtain his AAOT transfer degree. He'll have two years of eligibility remaining after next year.
Kearney finished her third year as a graduate student at Texas after competing at Oklahoma for four years. Injuries hampered her college career — she had to redshirt her freshman year at OU due to a broken femur and took a medical redshirt her senior year.
She set her PR of 176-9 while at Oklahoma. She wasn't at full strength this season at Texas because of the elbow, but finished sixth in the Big 12 Conference meet with a throw of 144-10.
"I'm taking a break from track for now," Kearney said. "My body is just done. But I wouldn't change anything from my college experience."
Kearney received a bachelor's in health and exercise science from OU and obtained a graduate certificate in strategic communications from Texas.
