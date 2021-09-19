About 50 competitors ranging in age from 9 to 58 encountered obstacles of all kinds as they followed a route about 3 miles long Saturday at Umpqua Community College.
They ran with buckets filled with rocks. They jumped over hurdles. They crawled in the mud underneath a wire fence. They turned over tractor tires and climbed walls.
It was all part of the fun at the Riverhawk 5K Obstacle Course fundraiser.
The competitors raised funds for the obstacle course racing team members who qualified to compete in the world championships in Vermont next week.
Three students — Noah Retherford, Keith Sorenson and Pam Decko — qualified for the championship, along with the Obstacle Course Racing Coach Renate Richardson.
Richardson said far as she knows, UCC’s team has never gone to the world championships before. But Retherford, who is the team’s top racer, has raced at it in the past.
The turnout was much bigger than she anticipated. At the beginning of the week, just five people had signed up online, she said.
In addition to the 30 community members who turned up for Saturday’s 5K, members of the men’s basketball team and several other athletes joined the race. It was a nice surprise, Richardson said.
“It’s really exciting to have this. We’re the only college that has a full 5K course like this for obstacle course racing, so you can’t beat that,” she said.
She said the team plans to host another race on Oct. 23 that will be Halloween and costume-oriented.
Retherford said Saturday’s race was great.
“I’m super excited how many people showed up from the community. That’s awesome because all of the proceeds from this go towards our team which helps us travel,” he said.
He said he’s ready to compete in Vermont.
“We’re so excited about that. I’m very blessed to be able to go,” he said.
It was his mom that drew him into the sport. When he was 11, April Retherford competed in a Spartan obstacle course race and said he would be volunteering.
He volunteered at the water station and watched the elite competitors.
“I was just amazed at how just amazing their ability was to complete this course, and I wanted to do that,” he said.
One year after he started racing. He said his favorite part is flipping the 400-pound tractor tires, and the hardest part is the hills because he grew up in the flatland of Indiana.
“It’s not just running, it’s obstacles, which you can take into like real life. If you come up onto something in life that’s an obstacle, you know you can get through it,” he said.
UCC track and field coach Alan King also raced in the event.
“The variety’s fun. I like the running part obviously because that’s what I am, I’m a runner so it’s just fun,” he said.
Aidan Morrow, 11, was one of the youngest racers.
“There were a couple obstacles that I looked at and just skipped,” he said.
He didn’t try to flip any tires, for example. But the mud crawl was OK and he enjoyed the climbing.
“I kinda like the climbing. I’ve done a lot of it. We come out here just every now and then. It’s just kinda fun and we don’t live too far away so it’s just kind of nice to be able to come out,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.