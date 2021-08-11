WASHOUGAL, Wash. — The Umpqua Community College obstacle course racing team opened its 2021-22 season on Aug. 7, competing in the Portland Spartan Sprint 5K at Washougal MX Park.
The event was held on a muddy motocross course with steep hills and over 750 feet of elevation.
UCC's Noah Retherford finished seventh in his age group and 63rd overall with a time of 44 minutes, 8 seconds. Keith Sorenson was eighth in his age group and 85th overall in 46:37.
The overall winner was Ireland MacBradaigh, who covered the course in 30:59.
On the women's side, Umpqua's Pamela Decko was third in her age group and 219th overall (1:04.49). Coach Renate Richardson finished 10th in her age group and 272nd overall (1:17.41).
The next competition for the Riverhawks is the Epic Series Obstacle Challenge Aug. 21 in Grants Pass.
