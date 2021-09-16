PORTLAND — The Umpqua Community College women's soccer team was handed its first loss of the season on Wednesday, falling 3-1 to Portland Community College in a Northwest Athletic Conference South Region game.
The Panthers (4-3, 3-0 South) took a 3-0 advantage before the Riverhawks (2-1, 2-1) got on the scoreboard in the second half. Holly Rae scored off an assist from Anneliese Hugo in the 81st minute.
PCC got goals from Kiara Melendez in the 29th and 47th minutes and Cailynn Campbell in the 35th minute. Goalkeeper Gabrielle Dukes made four saves for UCC.
In related news, UCC freshman forward Jadyn Vermillion was selected the NWAC's Women's Soccer Player of the Week for Sept. 5-11.
Vermillion, a Sutherlin graduate, scored four goals in the Riverhawks' opening two games, both wins.
Umpqua is scheduled to host Southwestern Oregon at 1 p.m. Saturday at Sutherlin High School.
