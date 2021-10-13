SUTHERLIN — Cailynn Campbell scored a goal in the 79th minute, giving Portland Community College a 2-1 victory over Umpqua on Wednesday in a Northwest Athletic Conference South Region women's soccer match at Sutherlin High School.
Melissa Fraijo also scored 38 seconds into the game for the Panthers (7-5-1, 6-2-1 South).
Holly Rae scored on a free kick in the 55th minute for the Riverhawks (5-4-0, 5-4-0).
UCC goalkeeper Gabrielle Dukes made 11 saves. PCC outshot Umpqua, 11-8.
The Riverhawks are scheduled to travel to Coos Bay Saturday to meet Southwestern Oregon.
