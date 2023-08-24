SUTHERLIN — With double the manpower it had last year, the Umpqua Community College women’s soccer team is ready to overpower the competition this season.
Not only is this Annika Blom’s second year coaching the team, but the team itself is only beginning its third year. Despite this, the Riverhawks are hoping to continue making a name for themselves.
“I told the girls on day one that last year we embodied the underdog mentality in being very tenacious, and that’s something that I want to carry into this year,” Blom said.
In addition to being the soccer coach, Blom is the assistant athletic director for UCC.
Umpqua finished 1-7-2 overall last season, defeating Clackamas 5-1 in its season finale.
With a roster of 19, only three of the players are returners and the other 16 are straight out of high school. Compared to last year, the team has more bodies on the field and the sidelines, which helps both team mentality and playing.
“We have substitutes now, so getting to take breaks is pretty nice,” sophomore Georgia Allen said.
Another benefit of having a bigger team is having more teammates to learn from. “You get to see what different play styles they have, and can get more creative,” Allen said.
Sophomore goalkeeper Ana Augusto added, “Having more people to practice makes it more dynamic, and we can practice in a bigger field so it’s closer to the actual game.”
Augusto received all-league honors last year. Allen and sophomore Jamie Knox are the other returnees.
“I think any of our players on the bench can be starters. So I don’t have a worry in the world that any of them can go and sub in,” Blom said.
The Riverhawks are in their third week of practice. So far they have competed in three preseason scrimmages, with two more scrimmages scheduled before their first South Region match on Sept. 9 against Chemeketa at Sutherlin High School, their home field.
“My goal is to make it into the playoffs, and to continue to make a name for ourselves,” Blom said. “And ultimately my goal as a coach is to invest in them as people and players, not just my athlete.”
“Last season we finished really strong, so the expectations for this season is to be really good,” Augusto said. “Annika is a really smart coach, so we all trust in her a lot.”
There are four players from Douglas County on the roster: Jaden Ratledge, Corrie Gohman and Alexis Cervantes of Sutherlin, and Zoey Smalley, who went to Douglas High School in Winston.
Gloria Coleman is a reporter for The News-Review. She can be reached at gcoleman@nrtoday.com or 541-672-3321 ext. 7208.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.