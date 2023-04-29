Riverhawks get sweep against Chemeketa Saturday in road doubleheader TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Apr 29, 2023 Apr 29, 2023 Updated 25 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Umpqua Community College baseball team notched an important sweep on the road Saturday, handing Chemeketa 3-0 and 6-5 losses in a Northwest Athletic Conference South Region doubleheader in Salem.The No. 9-ranked Riverhawks improved to 24-16 overall and 18-14 in the South. Umpqua is in fourth place behind Lane (19-14, 17-8), Linn-Benton (26-14, 21-11) and Southwestern Oregon (23-14, 16-11).Nathan Van Beek turned in an outstanding performance on the mound for UCC in the opener. The sophomore left-hander pitched a one-hitter with 12 strikeouts and no walks.Grafton Stroup stroked an RBI single for the Riverhawks in the eighth inning. Spencer Six scored on a fielder's choice and Adam Harris followed with an RBI single in the ninth.Brady Culp had two of UCC's five hits in the contest.In Game 2, Umpqua scored five runs in the top of the second to take a 5-1 lead, then had to score one in the eighth to get the victory. Justin Hausner scored the deciding run on a fielder's choice.The 'Hawks finished with 14 hits. Harris was 3-for-5, Cayden Lee was 3-for-4 with a double, and Dominik Tavares, Stroup and Six each added two hits. Stroup had two RBIs.Umpqua used four pitchers, with Landen Parker getting the decision in relief.The Riverhawks return to league play on May 6, hosting Clark in a doubleheader at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field. The first game is scheduled for 1 p.m. First GameUmpqua;000;000;012;—;3;5;0Chemeketa;000;000;000;—;0;1;3Van Beek and Bell; Kiaunis, Komes (8) and Petroff. W — Van Beek (5-3). L — Komes. 2B — Tacia (C).Second GameUmpqua;050;000;01;—;6;14;2Chemeketa;100;121;00;—;5;6;2Van Dyke, Tatone (4), Enders (5), Parker (7) and Six; Kleinschmit, Brushe (5), Noffsinger (8) and Petroff. W — Parker. L — Brushe. 2B — B. Culp (UCC), Lee (UCC). 3B — Lawrence (UCC). 