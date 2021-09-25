SUTHERLIN — The Umpqua Community College women’s soccer team kept Lane off the scoreboard and earned a 3-0 win on Saturday in a Northwest Athletic Conference South Region game at Sutherlin High School.
Ex-Sutherlin High standout Jadyn Vermillion scored two goals for the Riverhawks (3-2), converting in the 27th and 53rd minutes. Stacy Johnson added a goal on a free kick in the 87th minute.
Celeste Pearisaeff assisted on Vermillion’s second goal. Goalkeeper Danielle Christenson made eight saves.
UCC is scheduled to host Clark at noon Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.