WINCHESTER — The Umpqua Community College volleyball team swept visiting Southwestern Oregon in a Northwest Athletic Conference South Region match on Wednesday night.
Scores were 25-15, 25-16, 25-18.
The Riverhawks improved to 7-17 overall and 2-12 in the South. The Lakers of Coos Bay dropped to 8-18 and 4-11.
Sierra Paroz, a former Roseburg High School standout, led Umpqua with 20 kills. Madison Carter, from Roseburg, made 19 digs and Jocelyn Chavez added 15 assists, 11 digs and four service aces in the win.
“We have waited to kick our game into gear, but I’m very pleased to see the team adjust to our lineup changes over the last few weeks,” UCC coach Lacy Pinard said.
UCC is scheduled to host Rogue of Grants Pass (18-8, 9-5) Friday night in the regular season finale.
Riverhawks lose in soccer playoffs
TACOMA, Wash. — The Umpqua Community College women’s soccer team saw its inaugural season come to an end Wednesday with a 4-2 loss to Tacoma in a regional playoff game.
The Titans (10-5-2) led 3-1 at halftime.
Tacoma got goals from Lauren Glazebrook in the seventh minute, Brianna Rivers in the 33rd minute, Maya Williams in the 37th minute and Olivia Graziani in the 77th minute.
Amy Duvall scored both goals for the Riverhawks (6-6-1), converting in the second and 48th minutes. Jadyn Vermillion assisted on the second goal.
Tacoma held a 12-5 edge in shots on goal. UCC goalkeeper Raina Herzog made three saves.
“We had some really good moments today, but lacked consistency,” UCC coach Whitney Pitalo said. “We had a couple of defensive errors.”
Pitalo called it a successful season. Umpqua finished third behind Clark and Portland in the South Region. The Riverhawks only lose one player: freshman forward Jenna Ashbridge.
“To make the playoffs in our first year surpassed my expectations,” Pitalo said. “We had a lot of fun.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.