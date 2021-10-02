SUTHERLIN — Amy Duvall scored a goal in the 70th minute off a pass from Sydney Schafer and the Umpqua Community College women's soccer team handed Chemeketa a 2-1 loss on Saturday in a Northwest Athletic Conference South Region match at Sutherlin High School.
The Riverhawks (4-3, 4-3 South) also got a goal from Stacy Johnson in the 26th minute. Anneliese Hugo assisted on the score.
Rin Choi scored in the 29th minute for the Storm. UCC goalkeeper Danielle Christenson made four saves.
Umpqua is scheduled to play Clackamas Friday in Oregon City.
