SUTHERLIN — The Riverhawks won the first half, but weren't able to close the deal.
Southwestern Oregon scored a pair of goals in a two-minute span late in the second half and handed Umpqua a 2-1 loss on Saturday in a Northwest Athletic Conference South Region women's soccer game at Sutherlin High School.
The Lakers of Coos Bay (3-2-0, 2-1-0 South) got goals from Giann Langford in the 76th minute and Kailynn-Jennae Lida in the 78th minute to overtake the Riverhawks (2-2-0, 2-2-0), who dropped their second straight game.
"They outplayed us in the last 15 minutes," UCC coach Whitney Pitalo said. "If we had put away a couple of other chances (in the net), it would've been a different story. In our last two matches we've had opportunities but haven't been putting them away."
Pitalo said SWOCC took advantage in the second half after the Riverhawks lost one of their best defenders, Sydney Schafer, who took a hit to the head and had to leave the game.
"Sydney played strong until she came out," Pitalo said.
Holly Rae scored the lone goal for Umpqua in the 39th minute, converting a penalty kick.
"I felt like we were doing a good job in the first half, creating opportunities and being on the front foot," Pitalo said. "Holly played a fantastic game."
UCC held a 16-7 advantage in shots on goal.
The coach added center backs Stacy Johnson and Yessenia Morales both had strong performances. Goalkeeper Danielle Christenson made five saves.
"Both goals they scored weren't Danielle's fault," Pitalo said.
UCC is scheduled to host Lane on Sept. 25 in a league match.
