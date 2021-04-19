The Umpqua Community College baseball team suffered a pair of one-run losses against Chemeketa on Sunday in a Northwest Athletic Conference South Region doubleheader at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.
The Storm (7-5) rallied for three runs in the top of the eighth inning to win the opener, 4-3. Chemeketa also came from behind in the nightcap, scoring twice in the fifth inning to pull out a 3-2 victory in seven innings.
Former Riddle High School standout Drake Borschowa pitched six solid innings for Chemeketa in the first game to pick up the decision, allowing three hits and two earned runs with eight strikeouts, one walk and one hit batter.
Caleb Ruiz took the loss for Umpqua (8-8), giving up four hits and one earned runs over five innings. He fanned six and walked one.
Charlie Updegrave was the lone UCC player with multiple hits, going 2-for-4 with two doubles. He stroked an RBI double in the first inning and Mike Freund ripped a solo home run in the eighth.
In Game 2, Updegrave had a two-run double in the third. But Chemeketa's Javon Logan delivered what turned out to be the game-winning hit in the fifth, lining a two-run double.
Roseburg graduate Austin Anderson was the losing pitcher, giving up four hits and three earned runs in 4 1/3 innings. The right-hander struck out two and walked three.
The Riverhawks will be back in action on Friday, hosting Clackamas (0-12) in a twin bill. The first game is set to begin at 1 p.m.
First Game
CCC;000;010;030;—;4;8;1
UCC;200;000;010;—;3;5;0
Borschowa, Stewart (7), Kessler (8) and Hanowell, Russo; Ruiz, Aboud (6), White (8) and Robbins. W — Borschowa. L — Ruiz. S — Kessler. 2B — Van Remortel (UCC), Updegrave 2 (UCC). HR — Freund (UCC).
Second Game
CCC;100;020;0;—;3;6;0
UCC;002;000;0;—;2;5;0
Kiaunis and Duso; Anderson, Van Beek (5), Johnson (6) and MacNeela, Robbins, Galanti. W — Kiaunis. L — Anderson. 2B — Logan (CCC), Updegrave (UCC).
