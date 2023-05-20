TACOMA, Wash. — The Umpqua Community College baseball team was eliminated early from the Northwest Athletic Conference West Super Regional on Friday, losing 9-0 to Big Bend at Tacoma Community College's Minnitti Field.
The Riverhawks finished their season with a 30-18 overall record.
Tacoma (41-5), the No. 2 team from the West Region, advanced to the NWAC championship tournament with 2-1 and 5-1 victories over Big Bend (22-27), which was the fourth-place team from the East.
Hunter Gibson pitched the shutout for Big Bend against Umpqua, allowing five hits with six strikeouts and no walks. The Vikings scored five runs in the top of the fifth inning and added four more in the eighth.
UCC was credited with four errors on defense, but Riverhawks coach Jeremiah Robbins noted the number was higher than that.
"A disappointing way to end the season," Robbins said. "It just wasn't our day. We were uncharacteristic with our errors, we dropped three flyballs that should've been caught. We didn't get the clutch hit, and you have to tip your hat to (Hunter) Gibson. He was lights out."
Jak McLellan and Heath Hachkowski led the Big Bend offense. McLellan went 3-for-5 with three RBIs, while Hachkowski was 2-for-5 with three RBIs and two runs.
Hunter Kublick took the loss for the Riverhawks, giving up seven hits and four earned runs with eight strikeouts and two walks over five innings. Landen Parker and Roseburg High School graduate Dominic Tatone also pitched for UCC.
Jason Bell doubled, and Brandon Cabrera, Grafton Stroup, Sean MacNeela and Cayden Lee hit singles for Umpqua.
Robbins felt the Riverhawks made some strides this season. UCC finished third in the South Region behind Linn-Benton and Lane.
"It was an impressive season from the guys. We won 30 games. The program is moving forward," Robbins said.
Big Bend;000;050;040;—;9;11;1
Umpqua;000;000;000;—;0;5;4
Gibson and Balkenbush; Kublick, Parker (6), Tatone (8) and Bell. W — Gibson. L — Kublick (2-1). 2B — Bell (UCC).
Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.