The Umpqua Community College baseball team has dealt with its struggles at the plate this season, but came through with the game on the line Saturday.
The No. 10-ranked Riverhawks rallied for three runs in the bottom of the ninth inning — capped off by Jason Bell's RBI walk-off double — and defeated No. 4 Lower Columbia 4-3 in a Northwest Athletic Conference South Super Regional game at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.
Umpqua (32-17) will face Lower Columbia (33-14) again at noon Sunday, needing a win to advance to the NWAC Tournament.
Lower Columbia edged Skagit Valley 4-3 earlier Saturday despite just getting two hits.
"It's definitely rewarding, but this isn't about the game-winning hit. This is about the team," Bell said. "The stuff we've gone through the entire year, this was a special one. We have to come back and do it again tomorrow."
"It feels incredibly good. A great way to start the postseason," added UCC third baseman Jason Leon, who tied the contest up in the ninth with a two-run single. "We'll enjoy it for a moment. When we get home, we game plan and get ready for tomorrow."
Lower Columbia starter Ryan Pitts held the Riverhawks in check, pitching five scoreless innings until Umpqua pushed over a run in the sixth. Designated hitter Shea Bowen ripped a triple off the right field fence with two outs to score Brandon Cabrera, who had walked.
Pitts was replaced by Mac Elske in the seventh, and Elske wasn't able to close the deal in the ninth with a 3-1 advantage. The Red Devils scored one in the eighth to make it a two-run game.
Bowen led off the ninth with a double and Clinton Rivers drew a walk. Julian Jones was hit by a pitch to load the bases.
Leon — playing with a broken pinky finger — followed with a sharp two-run single to center field to make it 3-3 and that set up Bell's heroics.
"They really pitched it well," UCC coach Jeremiah Robbins said. "We didn't know a lot about him (Pitts), but knew he competed on the mound. He definitely did that the whole game. Then they went to the pen, and when we saw that I thought it kind of relaxed our guys a little bit.
"The first kid had our number and the second guy (Elske) was throwing a breaking ball. Our guys kind of changed their tempo and got a little fired up and we scratched one across there (in the sixth). Tip our hats to our guys — the dugout demeanor was the same the whole game."
Bell was given the signal to bunt on his last at-bat, but wasn't able to drop one down on the turf and found himself behind in the count against Elkse. But he stroked a line drive to the alley in left-center to bring home Jones with the winning run.
"I was supposed to get it down (for a bunt)," Bell said. "I knew I had to get my job done, because the guy in front of me (Leon) got his done. I was looking for something I could drive. From day one, they've taught us that the count shouldn't dictate your swing and I was looking for something to hit hard."
Leon's hit was just as important.
"I was telling myself I've been trying to see the ball deeper and not chase much," he said. "I knew we had no outs and understood I just needed a single to put us in position for Jason to walk us off. I wasn't trying to do too much ... I saw it well and drove it up the middle."
Michael Freund, UCC's third pitcher of the contest, got the decision. He relieved Hunter Kublick in the eighth.
Umpqua starter Carson Angeroth gave up five hits and two earned runs over six innings, striking out eight and walking two.
Pitts allowed two hits and one earned run over 6 1/3 innings, fanning seven and walking three.
Bowen finished 3-for-4 in the contest. Ethan Stacy and Justin Stransky were both 2-3 for the Red Devils.
L. Columbia;002;000;010;—;3;6;0
Umpqua;000;001;003;—;4;5;2
Pitts, Elske (7) and Stransky; Angeroth, Kublick (7), Freund (8) and Bell. W — Freund. L — Elske. 2B — Stransky (LC), Bell (UCC), Bowen (UCC). 3B — Bowen (UCC).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.