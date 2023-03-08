Umpqua Community College's Spencer Six rounds second base and heads toward third during the first game of a South Region doubleheader against Lane on Wednesday at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field. The Titans won, 3-1.
Umpqua Community College's Grafton Stroup is thrown out on a close play at first base during the first game of a doubleheader against Lane on Wednesday in Roseburg. Taking the throw is Lane's Bryan Rojas.
Umpqua Community College's Grafton Stroup is thrown out on a close play at first base during the first game of a doubleheader against Lane on Wednesday in Roseburg. Taking the throw is Lane's Bryan Rojas.
Aiden Gebhard scored the deciding run on an error in the top of the ninth inning and the No. 9-ranked Lane Community College Titans completed a sweep of the Umpqua Riverhawks with a 2-1 win in the second game of a Northwest Athletic Conference South Region baseball doubleheader on Wednesday afternoon at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.
The Titans (8-4, 2-2 South) won the opener, 3-1.
Lane prevailed in the nightcap despite only managing two hits off UCC pitchers Michael Freund and Dominic Tatone.
Freund turned in a quality start, allowing two hits and no earned runs with seven strikeouts and three walks over six innings. Tatone, a Roseburg High School graduate, pitched no-hit ball the last three innings and took the loss.
Umpqua's lone run of the contest came in the sixth inning when Roseburg graduate Spencer Six doubled to score Dominik Tavares.
Kyle Fitzgerald was 3-for-3 at the plate, while Six and Tavares both went 2-for-4 for the Riverhawks (8-4, 2-2). Six had a pair of doubles.
UCC took a 1-0 lead in the first inning of the opener. James Lawrence hit into a fielder's choice, bringing home Brandon Cabrera.
But that would be all the scoring the 'Hawks would get. The Titans evened the score with a run in the second, took the lead for good in the fifth and added an insurance run in seventh. Henry Casarez, Bryan Rojas and Nate May stroked RBI singles for Lane.
Brock Packer, May and Rojas each collected two hits for LCC.
Umpqua finished with six hits off four Lane pitchers. Nathan Beek took the loss, allowing seven hits and two earned runs in five innings. The sophomore left-hander fanned six and walked two.
"We got out-competed today," surmised UCC coach Jeremiah Robbins. "Those were two of the most disappointing losses we've ever had. We didn't compete offensively and made some critical errors. Our pitchers gave us every opportunity to win, but the hitters didn't want to respond. We weren't locked in mentally and struck out way too much."
UCC went down on strikes 20 times in the two games.
The Riverhawks return to league play Saturday, traveling to Coos Bay for a twin bill against Southwestern Oregon. The first game is set for 11 a.m.
First Game
Lane;010;010;100;—;3;9;2
Umpqua;100;000;000;—;1;6;1
Brinkley, Archibold (6), Burnett (7), Bolender (9) and Packer; Van Beek, Sabagala (6), Eneix (8), Savage (8) and Bell. W — Brinkley. L — Van Beek (2-1). SV — Bolender.
Second Game
Lane;010;000;001;—;2;2;0
Umpqua;000;001;—;1;7;2
Calnon, Bolender (8), Rojas (9) and May; Freund, Tatone (7) and Six. W — Bolender. L — Tatone (1-1). SV — Rojas. 2B — Six (UCC).
Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
