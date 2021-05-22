Lane Community College swept Umpqua in a Northwest Athletic Conference South Region baseball doubleheader on Friday at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.
Henry Proger pitched a two-hitter as the Titans (19-11) won the opener 4-0. Lane rallied for four runs in the top of the ninth inning and defeated the Riverhawks 7-4 in the nightcap.
Proger struck out seven over nine innings in the first game, giving up singles to Tyson Wallace and Finn Snyder. UCC starter Jace Stoffal took the loss, allowing five hits and four earned runs with nine strikeouts and two walks over 6 2/3 innings.
Cole Kleckner went 3-for-4 with a triple and two runs for the Titans.
In Game 2, Umpqua (14-14) held a 4-3 lead entering the top of the ninth. But Lane scored four times off UCC pitchers Carson Angeroth and Drake Aboud, getting run-scoring hits from Kleckner, Tyson Heinz and Nathan Sprenger.
Tyson Wallace went 2-for-5 for the Riverhawks. Evan McLennan, Casey Buckley, Doran Gillespie and Charlie Updegrave knocked in runs.
The two teams will play a twin bill in Eugene Sunday, beginning at 10 a.m.
First Game
LCC;000;001;300;—;4;6;1
UCC;000;000;000;—;0;2;2
Proger and Mitzel, Sakamoto; Stoffal and Robbins. W — Proger. L — Stoffal. 3B — Kleckner (LCC).
Second Game
LCC;100;020;004;—;7;8;1
UCC;020;011;000;—;4;6;1
Massie, Crowson (6), Steur (7), Hough (8), Calnon (8) and Sprenger; Angeroth, Aboud (9) and MacNeela. W — Calnon. L — Aboud. 2B — Sprenger (LCC), Swisher (LCC). 3B — Heinz (LCC).
