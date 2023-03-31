WINCHESTER — Rowan Ramsey’s sacrifice fly to center field in the top of the ninth inning scored Mason DeVerna, lifting the Mount Hood Community College Saints to a 3-2 victory over Umpqua Community College and completing a Northwest Athletic Conference South Region baseball doubleheader sweep Thursday.
The Saints (5-13 overall, 4-10 South) won the opener 6-2 at Champion Car Wash Field at Bill Gray Legion Stadium.
After Mount Hood took the 3-2 lead in the top of the ninth in the nightcap, Umpqua was unable to pose a threat in the bottom half.
The Riverhawks were limited to just four singles by a trio of Mount Hood pitchers in the second game, with Kyle Fitzgerald and Brady Culp knocking in single runs.
In the opener, the Saints scored three runs in the top of the ninth inning off Umpqua’s Dominic Tatone to help sew up a 6-2 win. Three Mount Hood pitchers combined to allow just seven hits with seven strikeouts. The Riverhawks’ lone extra-base hit was a first-inning double by Grafton Stroup.
Umpqua (12-10, 6-8 South) squared off with Mount Hood again Friday four a pair of games at Champion Car Wash Field.
First Game
Mount Hood 000 102 003 — 6 13 0
Umpqua 000 000 002 — 2 7 0
Vinson, Portz (7), Buchanan (8) and Chacon; Van Beek, Tatone (7) and Bell. W — Vinson. L — Van Beek. 2B — Mansur 2 (MH), Chacon (MH), Stroup (UCC).
Second Game
Mount Hood 000 200 001 — 3 3 1
Umpqua 000 200 000 — 2 4 0
Kondo, Kern (7), Ha (8) and Chacon; Van Dyke, Enders (7) and Six. W — Ha. L — Enders.
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
