ALBANY — Cole Cramer drew a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the seventh inning, scoring Aidan Dougherty with the winning run as top-ranked Linn-Benton's defeated Umpqua 3-2 in the second game of a Northwest Athletic Conference South Region baseball doubleheader on Thursday.
The Roadrunners (9-3, 5-3 South) won the opener, 5-3.
The Riverhawks (9-7, 3-5) scored both of their runs in the third inning in the nightcap. Roseburg High graduate Spencer Six had an RBI single and Kyle Fitzgerald knocked in a run on a groundout.
Brandon Cabrera went 2-for-4 for UCC in the contest. Michael Freund took the loss, allowing six hits and two earned runs with two strikeouts and two walks over 6 1/3 innings.
Linn-Benton took a 3-0 advantage in the fifth inning of the first game, but Umpqua scored three in the seventh to tie it. Sean MacNeela and Jason Bell delivered RBI singles, and Cabrera brought home a run on a bases-loaded walk.
The Roadrunners regained the lead with two runs in the eighth, getting a two-run single from Kyle Perkins.
Cramer had three hits in four at-bats and Kace Naone was 2-for-3 for LBCC. Six went 2-for-4 for UCC.
Landen Parker took the loss after relieving Nathan Van Beek in the seventh.
UCC returns to league play Saturday, hosting Chemeketa in a doubleheader at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field. The first game is set to begin at 1 p.m.
First Game
Umpqua;000;000;300;—;3;7;2
LBCC;000;030;02x;—;5;8;0
Van Beek, Parker (7) and Bell; Baltus, Stanaway (8), Mathios (9) and Pruitt. W — Stanaway. L — Parker (2-2). SV — Mathios. 2B — Lawrence (UCC).
Second Game
Umpqua;002;000;0;—;2;5;4
LBCC;010;001;1;—;3;6;1
Freund and Six; Miller, Stephens (4) and Chadwick. W — Stephens. L — Freund (0-2). 2B — Cramer (LBCC).
Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
