ALBANY — The Umpqua Community College baseball team was swept by Linn-Benton in a South Region doubleheader on Sunday at LBCC, losing 6-2 and 7-6.
The second game was seven innings.
Jack Van Remortel hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning for the Riverhawks (6-6) in the opener. But the Roadrunners (10-2) had three round-trippers in the contest, with Ruben Cedillo going deep in the first and fifth innings and Ian McIntrye homering in the third.
Austin Anderson, a Roseburg graduate, took the loss for UCC, allowing four hits and four earned runs over three innings. He struck out three, walked one and hit one batter.
In the nightcap, the Riverhawks couldn't hold a four-run lead as Linn-Benton took the lead for good with three runs in the bottom of the sixth. Umpqua got within one in the top of the ninth when Van Remortel hit a sacrifice fly and Mike Freund scored on a wild pitch, but fell short.
Jonathan Gassman went 2-for-3 with four RBIs for UCC, ripping a grand slam in the second.
The Riverhawks are scheduled to face Chemeketa (5-3) in a four-game series this weekend, starting with a doubleheader at 1 p.m. Friday in Salem.
First Game
UCC;000;200;000;—;2;4;0
LBCC;202;020;00x;—;6;7;1
Anderson, Van Beek (4), McMan (8) and Robbins; Ott, Fehrenbecher (8) and Hoover. WP — Ott. LP — Anderson. 2B — Buckley (UCC), Sundberg (LBCC). 3B — McIntrye (LBCC). HR — Van Remortel (UCC), Cedillo 2 (LBCC), McIntrye (LBCC).
Second Game
UCC;040;000;002;—;6;6;1
LBCC;001;033;x;—;7;10;1
Ruiz, White (6) and Buckley, Robbins (6); Lamdin, Rush (4), Jackson (7) and Morrow. WP — Rush. LP — White. S — Jackson. 2B — Freund (UCC), Long (LBCC), Morrow (LBCC). HR — Gassman (UCC).
