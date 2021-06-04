GRESHAM — The Riverhawks weren't able to finish off a successful week of baseball on Friday afternoon.
Umpqua Community College managed just three hits in a 5-0 loss to Mt. Hood in the Northwest Athletic Conference South Region championship game.
The Riverhawks (19-18) got some good starting pitching from Austin Anderson, a Roseburg High School graduate who didn't give up a hit or run through three innings.
But Umpqua had little success against Mt. Hood starter Jacob Biesterfeld, who gave up two hits and no runs over six innings. He struck out 13 and walked six and picked up the win.
"I definitely thought we pitched well enough today, but we ran into a very good arm (in Biesterfeld ... probably the best arm we've seen all year," UCC coach Jeremiah Robbins said. "He commanded two different pitches and got us on our heels.
"Austin Anderson did everything we asked. I didn't like the (five) walks, but he was able to get out of it. Our pitchers gave us every opportunity to get the offense going, but we couldn't get the clutch hit."
Jace Stoffal, who relieved Anderson in the fourth, took the loss. The Roseburg graduate allowed six hits and three earned runs over three innings. He walked five.
The Riverhawks struck out 15 times and stranded 13 baserunners in the contest. Umpqua wasn't credited with any errors defensively, but Robbins said the Riverhawks misplayed a couple of balls to help out Mt. Hood.
Finn Snyder and Charlie Updegrave hit doubles for Umpqua, and Tyson Wallace singled.
UCC had an opportunity to take the lead in the first inning.
Wallace led off with a single and Jack Van Remortel reached base on an error with one out, putting runners on first and second. Julien Jones drew a walk with two outs to load the bases, but Mike Freund struck out to end the threat.
Ezra Samperi gave the Saints (25-11) the lead in the fourth with an RBI single. Jacob Cobb stroked a two-run single in the sixth, while Trevor Saire and Samperi knocked in runs in the seventh.
The Riverhawks advanced to the title game with wins over Chemeketa and Linn-Benton. The Roadrunners were the No. 1 seed.
"Overall, we competed," Robbins said. "To be one of the last two teams still playing was cool. It was a phenomenal learning lesson for a young program that's headed in the right direction."
Umpqua;000;000;000;—;0;3;0
Mt. Hood;000;102;20x;—;5;7;1
Anderson, Stoffal (4), Johnson (7) and Robbins; Biesterfeld, Grote (7), Nelson (9) and Samperi. W — Biesterfeld. L — Stoffal. 2B — Updegrave (UCC), Snyder (UCC).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.