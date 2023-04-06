The 10th-ranked Umpqua Community College baseball team got an important 5-3 win over No. 4 Lane, the South Region leader, in the first game of a doubleheader on Thursday afternoon at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.
But the Riverhawks didn't get the sweep which would've been huge for them, falling 4-1 in the nightcap.
"We've got one more piece to put together, and that's our offense," Umpqua coach Jeremiah Robbins said. "We're one of the top pitching staffs in the NWAC, we're just not consistent (at the plate). If we do that, we're a very dynamic team."
UCC — which entered the twin bill with a .214 team batting average — was outhit 15-12 by the Titans (15-7, 14-4 South) but did deliver some clutch at-bats in the opener.
The Riverhawks (15-11, 9-9) took a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth.
Grafton Stroup stroked a single to score Brandon Cabrera. Justin Hausner came home on a wild pitch, and Kyle Fitzgerald followed with a two-run single off Lane starter Jackson Elder.
Lane got within 4-3 in the sixth as Ryan Thomas scored when Alex Claxton grounded into a double play. But Umpqua answered with a run in the bottom half when Cabrera scored on a sacrifice bunt by Adam Harris.
Cabrera finished 2-for-4 with two runs in the contest. Bryan Rojas went 2-for-4 for the Titans.
Eastyn Culp picked up the decision for Umpqua, giving up five hits and three earned runs with five strikeouts and three walks over six innings. Michael Freund pitched three scoreless innings to get the save.
"Culp has been a huge asset to the staff this year," Robbins said. "He moved into a starting role late last year, and has taken that role this year and has been phenomenal. We're using Freund (a former shortstop) out of the bullpen and he's dynamic."
The 'Hawks could only muster one run in the second game, getting an RBI single from Carl McCullough in the second inning.
"When you're playing a top caliber team, you have to make the most of your opportunities," Robbins said. "We had one bad inning in Game 2 and just couldn't get anything going offensively."
Lane took the lead for good with one run in the fourth and pushed over two more in the fifth. Nathan Marshall got the win, giving up five hits and one earned run with two strikeouts and two walks in 4 1/3 innings.
Teague Van Dyke took the loss for UCC, allowing five hits and four earned runs over five innings. He struck out two, walked three and hit one batter before being replaced by Brandon Enders.
Cole Calnon and Grayson Reeder each had a pair of hits for the Titans, who hold a three-game lead over Chemeketa (12-10, 10-6) in the league standings. Linn-Benton (14-10, 9-7) is third and Umpqua fourth.
The Riverhawks lost Stroup to a calf injury in the first game. The shortstop has a "50-50 chance" of playing in Friday's doubleheader with Lane at home, according to Robbins. The first game is set for 1 p.m.
First Game
Lane;000;003;000;—;3;6;1
Umpqua;000;401;00x;—;5;5;0
Elder, Archibold (7) and Packer; E. Culp, Freund (7) and Bell. W — Culp (3-1). L — Elder. Sv — Freund (1).
Second Game
Lane;100;120;000;—;4;9;2
Umpqua;010;000;000;—;1;7;1
Marshall, Bolender (5), Burnett (8) and Packer; Van Dyke, Enders (6) and Six. W — Marshall. L — Van Dyke (2-1). Sv — Burnett. 2B — Calnon (LCC), Rojas (LCC).
