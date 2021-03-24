It’s been over 13 months since the Umpqua Community College Riverhawks played a baseball game.
The Riverhawks got in 10 contests during the 2020 season — the UCC program was reinstated after a 35-year absence — before the coronavirus pandemic canceled the rest of the schedule.
Here we are in 2021, and Umpqua is scheduled to open its season on Friday with a doubleheader against Southwestern Oregon at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field. The first game is set for 1 p.m.
The two clubs will also play a twin bill Sunday, beginning at 1 p.m.
“This is basically year one for us,” UCC head coach Jeremiah Robbins said. “It was nice how our season started last year but obviously getting shut down, it’s a do-over on our past. We’re excited to be playing the game of baseball and be together as a team.
“The good Lord willing, we’ll be out of some of these restrictions soon. We’re just going to keep going on and do what we can do, control what we can control and go have some fun this spring.”
The Riverhawks’ roster includes five former Douglas County high school players: outfielder Doran Gillespie (Roseburg), infielder Jacob Luther (Umpqua Valley Christian), outfielder Jett Black (Roseburg), pitcher Jace Stoffal (Roseburg) and pitcher Austin Anderson (Roseburg).
There are three freshmen in their third years with the program — first baseman/catcher/designated hitter Charlie Updegrave (Oakridge), outfielder Jonathan Grassman (Medford) and catcher Joshua Robbins (Medford).
“Oh man, it’s unreal,” Updegrave said. “The time we’ve waited ... especially the guys that were here last year and even the three of us who were here the very first year, we’re ecstatic to get out there and start playing a different colored uniform.
“It’s a special group we’ve got this year. I’ve noticed we’re a lot more together, there’s a lot more bond between every player on the team. We get after it every day. I like to compare it to last year. With this group, it’s not really about talent, it’s more about your work ethic and attitude on the field.”
Robbins, a 1990 graduate of Douglas High School who guided Lewis-Clark State to three NAIA national titles before coming to UCC, loves the makeup of his club.
“They’re really great kids,” Robbins said. “The human being piece is one of the best teams I’ve had. With what they’ve been through — their resiliency, the protocols and safety things we follow, just staying the course and doing what it takes to play, they’ve done that.
“I think it’s created some team chemistry that might not have been there without this (pandemic). Their grades reflect who they are. It’s been fun.”
Robbins and his coaching staff are looking forward to seeing the Riverhawks in game mode.
“It’s such a mystery,” Robbins replied, when asked what his team’s potential strengths are. “A lot of kids got their (2020) high school seasons canceled. We’ve really scrimmaged hard (since the fall) and I like some pieces. I think we’re going to have some offense and I like our pitching.
“There’s not a lot I don’t like about this team, but it’s so much a mystery. We haven’t played enough games and don’t have the reps under our belts like we’ve had in the past. We’re going to develop as we go.”
Umpqua gained a pair of sophomores who transferred from the University of Michigan in catcher/infielder Casey Buckley (Long Beach, California) and third baseman Jack Van Remortel (Carmel, Indiana).
The infield should be strong up the middle with freshmen Mike Freund (Bozeman, Montana) and Tyson Wallace (Lewiston, Idaho) playing shortstop or second base. Vying at first base are freshmen Alden Brown (Richland, Washington) and Dawson Bonfield (Lewiston).
Luther and freshman Jason Leon (Indio, California) are other candidates to play third.
Among those competing in the outfield are freshmen Shea Bowen (Olympia, Washington), Gillespie, Black and Finn Snyder (Bozeman).
On the mound, Robbins feels good about the potential of the group.
“Jace Stoffal and Austin Anderson had a phenomenal fall and a really good winter term as well,” the coach said. “We got a kid from Utah (freshman Carson Angeroth) who’s really good. We’ve got some pieces ... it’s going to be the consistency piece of playing hard every day which will be our biggest concern.”
Robbins calls the South Region loaded.
“Our league’s always tough because of pitching,” he said. “Everybody has been able to hold on to their guys (from last year), so it will be more of a mature league this year.”
Play ball.
“The kids are tired of playing each other,” Robbins said. “They’re chomping at the bit and they’ve earned it, too.”
