Sean MacNeela singled home Mike Freund in the top of the 11th inning and the Umpqua Community College baseball team held on for a 6-5 win over host Linn-Benton in a South Region tournament game Wednesday in Albany.
Freund led off the top of the 11th inning with a double and, with one out, MacNeela muscled an inside pitch for a single to give the Riverhawks (19-17) the 6-5 lead.
"That was all (off) the handle, but he just stayed through it," Riverhawks coach Jeremiah Robbins said of MacNeela's go-ahead hit.
Ian McIntyre singled and advanced to second on a fielder's choice to give the Roadrunners a scoring chance in the bottom of the 11th, but Umpqua pitcher Caleb Ruiz induced a fly ball to center that Jett Black — a defensive replacement in the 11th — ran down to end the game.
Linn-Benton (30-9) entered the South Region tournament as the No. 1 seed, but it was Umpqua that took control early, jumping out to a 5-2 lead in the top of the fourth inning.
Trailing 2-0, Freund got Umpqua on the board in a big way, belting a three-run homer which scored Charlie Updegrave and Jason Leon. Tyson Wallace added an RBI single and Leon later was hit by a pitch to force in Umpqua's fifth run of the game.
Linn-Benton chipped away at Umpqua's lead, eventually tying the game in the bottom of the eighth inning.
"This was a huge win for our program," Robbins said. "We're obviously in the early stages of building something that's going to be awesome at UCC. To knock off the No. 1 seed, the guys competed for all 11 innings.
"The guys' focus and mindset through the game was phenomenal."
Ruiz was credited for the pitching win for Umpqua, while Carson Angeroth threw six solid innings as the starter. Angeroth allowed four runs (two earned) and six hits while striking out four and walking two.
Wallace, Umpqua's leadoff hitter, went 3-for-6 and drove in a run, while Freund went 2-for-4 with three RBIs.
Both Umpqua pitchers held Linn-Benton without an extra-base hit.
The Riverhawks will travel to Gresham to take on Mt. Hood Community College in the South Region title game at 1 p.m. Friday.
UCC;000;500;000;01;—;6;9;2
LBCC;110;000;210;00;—;5;9;0
Angeroth, Ruiz (7) and Robbins, MacNeela (9); Ott, Larson (4), Hogan (11), Miller (11) and Hoover. W — Ruiz. L — Hogan. 2B — Freund (U). HR — Freund (U).
