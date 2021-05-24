EUGENE — The Umpqua Community College Riverhawks salvaged a weekend series split with the Lane Titans, posting a sweep in a Northwest Athletic Conference baseball doubleheader on Sunday at LCC.
Caleb Ruiz pitched a three-hitter and Umpqua (16-14) finished with 11 hits in a 5-1 victory in the opener. The Riverhawks broke open a tie game with some late runs and won the seven-inning nightcap, 6-2.
"The guys competed for two games, and that's something we've been short of this season," UCC coach Jeremiah Robbins said. "All phases of the game were spot on and that was nice to see. It was a good day."
Ruiz struck out four and walked three in the first game, giving up an RBI single to Dylan McLaughlin in the second inning. McLaughlin had two hits for the Titans (19-13).
Julien Jones, Finn Snyder and Charlie Updegrave led the offense. Jones went 3-for-4 with a double, Snyder was 2-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs and Updegrave had two hits in four-at bats, including a double.
Snyder hit a two-run homer in the fourth. Josh Baptiste contributed an RBI single in the ninth.
"Caleb has a good arm and mixed and matched with a couple of different pitches," Robbins said. "The bottom half of our order helped us out."
In Game 2, an RBI double by Doran Gillespie in the sixth gave UCC the lead. Austin Anderson started on the mound for UCC, allowing three hits and two earned runs with two strikeouts and three walks over 4 2/3 innings. Preston Johnson relieved in the fifth and got the decision.
Matt Evans was 2-for-3 with a double for Umpqua. Jack Van Remortel and Jones knocked in runs with sacrifice flies.
"We had some clutch two-out hitting," Robbins said.
The Riverhawks will be back in action Wednesday, hosting Linn-Benton in a doubleheader at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field. The first game will start at 1 p.m.
Friday, Umpqua hosts Mt. Hood in a twin bill beginning at 1.
First Game
UCC;000;202;001;—;5;11;0
LCC;010;000;000;—;1;3;2
Ruiz and Robbins; Lugo-Canchola, Werner (7), Steur (9), Hough (9) and Sakamoto. W — Ruiz. L — Lugo-Canchola. 2B — Van Remortel (UCC), Jones (UCC), Updegrave (UCC), Woodhouse (LCC). HR — Snyder (UCC).
Second Game
UCC;100;011;3;—;6;8;2
LCC;000;110;0;—;2;3;2
Anderson, Johnson (5) and Robbins; Crippen and Sprenger. W — Johnson. L — Crippen. 2B — Wallace (UCC), Evans (UCC), Snyder (UCC), Gillespie (UCC).
