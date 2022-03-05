The Umpqua Community College baseball team dropped a pair of one-run games Saturday at Champion Car Wash Field at Bill Gray Legion Stadium.
The Riverhawks lost 3-2 Spokane Community College in the first game of Saturday's split doubleheader, and fell 1-0 to Linn-Benton Community College in the eight-inning nightcap.
Linn-Benton beat Spokane 10-0 in the second game of the three-game set Saturday. The three teams are scheduled to play a similar format Sunday, weather permitting.
In Saturday's opener, Spokane's Thomas Edwards hit run-scoring singles in the fifth and seventh innings, the second of which would prove to be the game winner. Umpqua trailed 2-0 entering the bottom of the fifth inning, but tied the game with an RBI triple by Bryan Ebe, who would add a second run when Zachariah Ankeny reached safely on a fielding error.
Spokane pitcher Garrett Gores tossed a complete game for the Sasquatch, allowing four hits over nine innings while striking out 11.
In the nightcap, Linn-Benton's Ruben Cedillo scored on a passed ball in the top of the fourth inning, providing the Roadrunners their only run in a 1-0 nonconference win.
Shea Bowen went 3-for-4 with a triple for Umpqua (4-3), and Brandon Cabrera had a pair of hits out of the leadoff spot against the Roadrunners.
FIRST GAME
Spokane;100;010;100;3;5;1
Umpqua;000;020;000;2;4;3
Gores and Dawson; Van Beek, Salisbury (7), Anderson (7) and Bell. W — Gores. L — Van Beek. 3B — Ebe (UCC), 2B — Lacey (UCC), Jones (UCC).
SECOND GAME
Linn-Benton;000;100;00;—;1;5;0
Umpqua;000;000;00;—;0;7;1
Stedman, Reynolds (7) and Morrow; Angeroth, McMan (7) and Davis, Bell (7). 3B — Freund (UCC). 2B — Alarcon (LBCC).
