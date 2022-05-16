The No. 10-ranked Umpqua Community College baseball team rebounded from a loss in the first game, getting a four-hit shutout from four pitchers to post a 6-0 victory over Southwestern Oregon in the seven-inning nightcap in a Northwest Athletic Conference South Region doubleheader on Sunday in Coos Bay.
The Lakers won the opener, 13-9.
The Riverhawks (31-17, 18-10 South) ended the regular season in second place behind No. 1 Linn-Benton (32-11, 19-7) in the league standings. No. 8 Mt. Hood (30-15, 16-12) finished third and No. 3 Lane (30-18, 15-13) was fourth.
Umpqua will host a three-team regional this weekend at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field. Also hosting regionals are No. 6-ranked Bellevue (27-23, 17-7 North), No. 7 Pierce (31-14, 19-6 West) and Big Bend (25-18, 19-19 East).
Fourth-ranked Lower Columbia (33-13, 18-7 West) will play Skagit Valley (21-24, 12-12 North) at noon Saturday to open the double-elimination tournament. UCC will meet the winner at 4 p.m.
Games are on tap at noon and 4 p.m. (if necessary) Sunday.
Lower Columbia finished third in the West, while Skagit Valley was fourth in the North.
"To win our last league game was huge. We did what we needed to do," said Umpqua coach Jeremiah Robbins, looking back at the weekend series with SWOCC which concluded with each club winning two contests. "We got second (in the South) and are a regional host which is good. We're excited as we move forward."
UCC and SWOCC (22-26, 11-17) had an offensive-minded game in Sunday's opener, combining for 30 hits and 22 runs.
The Riverhawks fell behind 10-0 before making a rally in the late innings to make it interesting.
"We ran into a team that was ready to play and we didn't pitch well," Robbins said.
Bula White had the hot bat for the Lakers, going 5-for-6 with a triple, three runs and two RBIs. Taigo Sato was 3-for-3 with three runs and three RBIs.
Southwestern Oregon got a solo home run from Cannon Morgan in the third and a grand slam from Anu McCabe in the fourth.
Andrew Pinedo took the loss for the 'Hawks, allowing seven hits and 10 earned runs with four strikeouts and five walks over 3 1/3 innings.
Alden Brown went 2-for-2 with three RBIs for Umpqua. Matthew Evans was 2-for-3 with a double, Zachariah Ankeny went 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Jason Bell was 2-for-4 and Jordan Beard went 2-for-5.
Game 2 went much better on the bump for UCC.
Eastyn Culp, Roseburg graduate Austin Anderson, Hunter Kublick and Michael Freund combined for seven strikeouts, five walks and one hit batter. Culp got the decision, giving up three hits and fanning three in four innings.
"I was impressed how our guys bounced back and competed in the second game," Robbins said.
Leadoff hitter Brandon Cabrera sparked the Riverhawks, going 4-for-4 with two triples, a double, two runs and two RBIs. Julian Jones went 2-for-3 with two runs, highlighted by a solo homer in the seventh.
Robbins said second baseman Danner Salisbury (concussion) has been ruled out for this weekend. Utility player Jason Leon (finger) will be a game-time decision.
Sunday's Games
First Game
Umpqua;000;000;423;—;9;14;0
SWOCC;203;500;30x;—;13;16;1
Pinedo, McAuliffe (4), Aboud (6), Savage (8) and Bell; Ochoa, Lopez (6), Elsos (8), Touchette (8), McGill (9) and Morgan. W — Ochoa. L — Pinedo. 2B — Evans (UCC), Bell (UCC), Stewart (SWOCC). 3B — White (SWOCC). HR — Morgan (SWOCC), McCabe (SWOCC).
Second Game
Umpqua;100;121;1;—;6;8;1
SWOCC;000;000;0;—;0;4;0
Culp, Anderson (5), Kublick (6), Freund (7) and Culp, Lacey; Beckstead, Guthrie (6), Lopez (7) and Morgan. W — Culp. L — Beckstead. 2B — Cabrera (UCC), Jones (UCC). 3B — Cabrera 2 (UCC). HR — Jones (UCC).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.