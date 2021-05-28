A regular season record of 17 wins and 17 losses isn't satisfactory to Umpqua Community College head baseball coach Jeremiah Robbins.
The Riverhawks struggled at the plate and were swept by Mt. Hood in a Northwest Athletic Conference South Region doubleheader on Friday at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field, losing by identical scores of 5-2.
"We didn't compete for the amount of innings we played. That sums it up," Robbins said. "You have to play better against really quality teams and we just didn't do that. When you roll over and let the game come to you and not attack the game, you're not going to win a lot."
The Riverhawks finished with a better record on the road (9-5) than they did at home (8-12) during the regular season. Their biggest winning streak was three games.
"I think our record dictates what we've done. We're average," Robbins said. "That's unacceptable. We put in a lot of time and effort into this and so do the kids. It's definitely a learning season for these kids.
"They ended 17-17 with a first-year program (the 2020 season was canceled after 10 games due to the coronavirus pandemic). A lot of people would say that's great. Not us. That's unacceptable. We don't think average, we don't practice average and we don't coach average. That's a big piece a lot of these kids got to hurdle over."
UCC held the lead in both games Friday, but couldn't hold on. The Saints of Gresham (21-11) scored five runs in the top of the eighth inning to win the opener, then went ahead for good with three runs in the fourth in the second game.
"It's all about competing," UCC third baseman Jack Van Remortel said. "There were times we did it today, times we didn't. You have to give credit where credit is due. I think their pitchers did a good job of filling up the strike zone. We need to take a look at these games and figure out where we went wrong.
"It's been an up and down year (offensively), that's kind of how the game of baseball is. It's about making adjustments and fighting through it ... grinding out at-bats and making things happen."
Tyson Wallace gave the Riverhawks the lead in the first game with an RBI single in the third inning to score Joshua Robbins, who had walked.
In the seventh, Shea Bowen, pinch-running for Jett Black, came home when Jason Leon reached on an error.
But Mt. Hood struck for five runs in the eighth off Umpqua reliever Preston Johnson. The Saints got an RBI single from Adam Stevens, a two-run double from Parker McNeil, a sacrifice fly from Trevor Saire and an RBI single from Ezra Samperi.
UCC starter Caleb Ruiz allowed four hits and no runs over six innings, striking out two and walking four. Black — a Roseburg High School graduate — had half of the Riverhawks' four hits, going 2-for-2 with a walk.
"(Caleb) was behind in the count most of the day, but I'd give him a tip of the hat," coach Robbins said. "He competed at times, he kept us in it."
In Game 2, Umpqua took a 2-1 advantage in the second inning. Finn Snyder doubled home a run and Black added an RBI single.
But the Saints regained the lead in the fourth and never relinquished it.
Austin Anderson, a Roseburg grad, took the loss for the Riverhawks. The right-hander gave up six hits and four earned runs with eight strikeouts and three walks over four innings.
Leon was 2-for-2 with a run in the contest. Rikuu Nishida was 3-for-4 with two RBIs and Alex Sol went 2-for-3 with two runs for the Saints.
The Riverhawks will play Chemeketa (18-16) in the league tournament on Monday. The site and starting time for the game will be determined Saturday.
"It's been a ride," Van Remortel said of the season. "It's been fun. There's been some frustrating times and good times. Hopefully we can make a run and end the season well."
First Game
Mt. Hood;000;000;050;—;5;10;1
UCC;001;000;100;—;2;4;2
Nipp, Murase (6), Takalo (6), Arevalo (8), Nelson (9) and Samperi; Ruiz, Johnson (7) and Robbins. W — Takalo. L — Johnson. Sv — Nelson. 2B — McNeil (MH), Robbins (UCC).
Second Game
Mt. Hood;100;300;1;—;5;9;0
UCC;020;000;0;—;2;4;2
McGuire, Hauge (5), Grote (7) and Cobb; Anderson, Alberini (5) and Robbins, MacNeela, Buckley. W — McGuire. L — Anderson. Sv — Grote. 2B — Sol (MH), Snyder (UCC).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.