The Umpqua Community College baseball team swept a nonleague doubleheader from No. 3-ranked Lower Columbia on Sunday, winning 10-0 and 2-1 at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.
The first game was stopped after eight innings due to the 10-run rule. The Riverhawks improved to 3-1 on the season.
Eastyn Culp and Patrick Richardson combined on a three-hit shutout for UCC in the opener. Culp went six innings, allowing three hits with five strikeouts and three walks.
Umpqua finished with eight hits at the plate and capitalized on eight walks issued by three Lower Columbia pitchers. The 'Hawks scored eight runs in the bottom of the first inning.
Grafton Stroup went 4-for-4 with a double and three RBIs, and Dominick Taveras was 3-for-5 with two RBIs. Brandon Cabreras scored three runs.
Umpqua pushed over a run in the bottom of the eighth to win the nightcap, with Cabrera scoring the deciding run on an error.
Cabrera led the Riverhawks offensively, going 3-for-4 with a double and RBI. Stroup and Roseburg High graduate Spencer Six had the other hits.
Teague Van Dyke and Landon Parker shared the pitching duties. Van Dyke allowed four hits and one earned run over 4 2/3 innings. Parker got the decision, giving up two hits with four strikeouts over 3 1/3 innings.
Cayden Wotipka went 2-for-4 for the Red Devils (1-3).
"To win three of four against a high-quality opponent like Lower Columbia, I'll take that every time," Umpqua coach Jeremiah Robbins said. "I loved the way the guys competed. I was impressed with how we competed on the mound, Eastyn (Culp) threw phenomenal."
UCC is scheduled to host Yakima Valley (3-1) in a nonleague four-game series this weekend, with a doubleheader set for 3 p.m. Saturday.
First Game
L. Columbia;000;000;00;—;0;4;0
Umpqua;800;000;02;—;10;8;1
Wells, Luchies (1), Munger (5) and Shiotani, Vandine; Culp, Richardson (7) and Bell. W — Culp (1-0). L — Wells. 2B — Stroup (UCC).
Second Game
L. Columbia;100;000;00;—;1;6;2
Umpqua;000;010;01;—;2;5;1
Marcum, Kruckman (8) and Stransky; Van Dyke, Parker (5) and Six, Bell. W — Parker (1-0). L — Marcum. 2B — Wotipka (LC), Cabrera (UCC).
Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
