The Riverhawks let the second game get away on Friday, and the result was a disappointing loss and split for Umpqua Community College in a Northwest Athletic Conference South Region baseball doubleheader with Southwestern Oregon.
The Lakers worked overtime to win the nightcap, taking the lead with two runs in the top of the 11th inning and holding on for a 5-4 victory at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.
Jace Stoffal and Preston Johnson combined for a shutout as Umpqua won the opener, 4-0.
UCC coach Jeremiah Robbins declined to talk to The News-Review following the second game.
The Riverhawks (13-11) were in position to win the nightcap, leading 2-1 entering the top of the ninth. But Umpqua reliever Hunter Alberini walked the first batter, Jordan Crawford.
Ethyn Killinger, pinch-running for Crawford, was sacrificed to second by Ryan Callahan and moved to third on Noah Sumibcay's groundout. With Maxwell Moore at the plate, Killinger scored on a wild pitch to tie the contest.
The International rule — a runner starting on second base — was in effect for the 10th. Both teams traded runs, leaving the score 3-3.
In the 11th, Southwestern Oregon (6-20) pushed over two runs. Maxwell Moore scored the second run on a passed ball.
The Riverhawks got an RBI double from Finn Snyder in the bottom half to get within 5-4, but SWOCC reliever Jerin Po'opa'a-Adaro retired Doran Gillespie, Joshua Robbins and Dawson Bonfield to end the contest and pick up the decision.
Jeffrey Fripp was 2-for-5 for the Lakers. Jack Van Remortel went 2-for-5 with a triple and two RBIs and Mike Freund had two hits in four at-bats for UCC.
Riverhawks starter Carson Angeroth pitched well, allowing four hits and one earned run over seven innings. He struck out four and walked one.
Stoffal — a former Roseburg High School standout — hurled eight strong innings in the opener, giving up four hits with six strikeouts and walks. Johnson pitched a scoreless ninth to get the save.
Doran Gillespie, another Roseburg graduate, went 2-for-5 with a double and two runs for the Riverhawks. Shea Bowen was 2-for-5 with an RBI.
Fripp had two hits for SWOCC.
The two teams will play another twin bill in Coos Bay Sunday, beginning at 1 p.m.
First Game
SWOCC;000;000;000;—;0;5;2
UCC;010;101;10x;—4;5;2
Winstead, Puente (6) and Moore; Stoffal, Johnson (9) and Robbins. W — Stoffal. L — Winstead. Sv — Johnson. 2B — Stocking (SWOCC), Stewart (SWOCC), Gillespie (UCC).
Second Game
SWOCC;000;000;101;12;—;5;11;1
UCC;000;020;000;11;—;4;6;1
McGill, Po'opa'a-Adaro (7) and Ovalle; Angeroth, Aboud (8), Alberini (8) and MacNeela. W — Po'opa'a-Adaro. L — Alberini. 2B — Stewart (SWOCC), Ovalle (SWOCC), Snyder (UCC). 3B — Van Remortel (UCC).
