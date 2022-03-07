The Umpqua Community College baseball team bounced back from a 2-0 loss to Spokane with a 4-3 victory over Linn-Benton of Albany in a pair of nonconference games on Sunday at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.
Umpqua (5-4) scored what turned out to be the winning run in the bottom of the eighth inning against the Roadrunners when Jason Leon scored on an error.
Justin Hausner went 2-for-3 and Jason Bell knocked in two runs for the Riverhawks. Parker McMan got the pitching decision in relief, allowing no runs and two hits with three strikeouts in three innings of work.
Jake Hoskins was 2-for-5 for LBCC.
Jace Phelan clouted two solo home runs for Spokane, the first coming in the fourth inning and the second in the eighth. Leon had two hits in three at-bats for UCC.
The 'Hawks are scheduled to host the Linfield junior varsity in a single nonleague game at 1 p.m. Wednesday.
Spokane;000;100;010;—;2;5;0
Umpqua;000;000;000;—;0;6;2
Nelson, Bateman (7), Schuerman (8) and Dawson; Pinedo, Kublick (7) and Bell. W — Nelson. L — Pinedo. S — Schuerman. 2B — Bell (UCC). HR — Phelan 2 (S).
Linn-Benton;000;002;100;—;3;4;2
Umpqua;000;201;01x;—;4;4;2
B. Rush, Baltus (4), D. Rush (8) and Morrow; Alberini, Aboud (7), McMan (7) and Davis, Bell. W — McMan. L — D. Rush. 2B — Hoskins (LBCC), Freund (UCC).
