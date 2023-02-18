The Umpqua Community College Riverhawks opened their baseball season on Saturday with a split with No. 3-ranked Lower Columbia, losing the opener 8-4 and winning the nightcap 3-1 at Bill Gray Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.
The Red Devils finished with eight hits off UCC pitchers Michael Freund and Brandon Enders in the first game, scoring four runs in the first inning and four in the seventh.
Kyle Parkman went 2-for-5 two runs for L.C. The Riverhawks collected five hits, with Dominick Taveras knocking in two runs in the eighth with a single. Justin Hausner had an RBI single in the ninth and Jason Bell doubled for UCC.
In Game 2, Umpqua broke a 1-1 tie on a two-run double by Brody Spurlock in the bottom of the eighth inning. Adam Harris stroked an RBI double in the seventh.
Nathan Van Beek pitched 5 2/3 strong innings for UCC, allowing three hits and no earned runs with 10 strikeouts and two walks. Roseburg High graduate Dominic Tatone went 2 1/3 innings and got the decision, allowing one hit and no runs. Kyle Fitzgerald pitched a scoreless ninth for the save.
The two clubs will meet again in a doubleheader Sunday, beginning at noon.
First Game
L. Columbia;400;000;400;—;8;8;0
Umpqua;000;000;031;—;4;5;3
Schwarz, Oram (4) and Stransky; Freund, Enders (5) and Bell. W — Schwarz. L — Freund (0-1). 2B — Amundson (LC), Bell (UCC).
Second Game
L. Columbia;100;000;000;—;1;5;1
Umpqua;000;000;12x;—;3;4;1
Imboden, Elske (5), Schueller (8) and Stransky; Van Beek, Tatone (6), Fitzgerald (9) and Six. W — Tatone (1-0). L — Schueller. 2B — Reese (LC), Spurlock (UCC), Lawrence (UCC), Harris (UCC).
Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
