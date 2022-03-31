The Umpqua Community College baseball team got everything it needed in the first game of a Northwest Athletic Conference South Region doubleheader with Linn-Benton of Albany on Thursday.
The Riverhawks got solid pitching and defense and finished with nine hits — capped off by a walk-off single from Dominik Tavares in the bottom of the ninth inning — in a 4-3 victory over the Roadrunners at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.
But LBCC stormed back in the nightcap, using a 12-run third inning en route to a 15-0 pounding to salvage a split.
"(Linn-Benton) is very competitive. A real mature team, so that was a good win (in the first game)," Umpqua coach Jeremiah Robbins said. "We kind of got punched in the face (in the second game). Those guys put up a crooked number and the game got away from us."
Tavares, a freshman from Las Vegas, delivered a pinch-hit single to score Matthew Evans in the ninth to break a 3-3 tie in the opener.
Umpqua (14-8, 1-1 South) had taken a 3-0 lead in the third as Jason Leon scored Julian Jones with a double.
But the Roadrunners (18-4, 1-1) rallied with three runs in the top of the seventh.
Leon went 2-for-3 with two RBIs in the contest. Shea Bowen and Jones each had two hits in four at-bats.
LBCC got seven hits off UCC pitchers Nathan Van Beek and Austin Anderson. Jake Morrow and Michael Soper each collected a pair of hits for Linn-Benton.
Van Beek, a 6-foot-7 left-hander from Burlington, Washington, started and went six innings, allowing six hits and three earned runs with three strikeouts and one walk. Anderson, a Roseburg High graduate, picked up the decision in relief, allowing just one hit with six strikeouts over three innings.
"They pitched phenomenal," Robbins said. "Nathan is coming into his own. He pitched very little last year, and sees an opportunity for a role in the starting rotation and hasn't looked back since. He competed and did everything we asked.
"Austin has been nails all year. He competed with two different pitches, and I think he's got a chance to go on and play at a high level. He has a power slider. He's a unique closer and we can bring him in anytime."
The second game began on a down note for the Riverhawks and only got worse. Starting pitcher Hunter Kublick left the contest in the first inning due to some "arm issues," according to Robbins.
UCC recently lost sophomore right-hander Hunter Alberini, who was in the starting rotation, for the season with bone chips in his elbow.
Linn-Benton hung a 12-spot on the 'Hawks in the third for a 13-0 advantage and it was over.
Soper had a pair of RBI singles, while Durham Sundberg, Jake Hoskins, Cole Cramer, Cayden Delozier and Reece MacRae all contributed run-scoring hits during the outburst. The Roadrunners drew bases-loaded walks three times.
Soper paced LBCC's 14-hit attack, going 3-for-4 with four RBIs and two runs. Emiliano Alarcon was 3-for-5 with four runs.
UCC ended up using five pitchers in the contest.
"We scrambled the whole game," Robbins said. "That's not Riverhawks baseball we want to roll out."
The two clubs will meet again on Saturday in a twin bill in Albany, beginning at 1 p.m.
First Game
LBCC;000;000;300;—;3;7;2
UCC;201;000;001;—;4;9;0
Larson, Segel (7) and Hoover; Van Beek, Anderson (7) and Bell. W — Anderson. L — Segel. 2B — Morrow 2 (LBCC), Soper (LBCC), Delozier (LBCC), Dumitru (LBCC).
Second Game
LBCC;10(12);100;1;—;15;14;0
UCC;000;000;0;—;0;5;2
Rush, McClelland (6), Muth (7) and Morrow; Kublick, McMan (1), Aboud (3), Culp (3), McAuliffe (5) and Bell, Davis. W — Rush. L — Aboud. 2B — Alarcon (LBCC), Soper (LBCC), Cramer (LBCC).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.